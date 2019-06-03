Breaking News Emails
Turn away from this page if you don't want to know how James Holzhauer did in a "Jeopardy!" episode set to air on Monday night.
OK, here goes:
The professional sports gambler lost after winning 32 consecutive games, falling just short of the "Jeopardy!" total prize-money record, according to a video clip obtained by NBC News.
Holzhauer tweeted Monday, "Knew I shouldn't have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping."
“Nobody likes to lose,” he told The New York Times. “But I’m very proud of how I did, and I really exceeded my own expectations for the show. So I don’t feel bad about it.”
He came into the episode with $2,462,216 in winnings, nipping at the heels of Ken Jennings and his all-time mark of $2,520,700.
But University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher edged him out, ending one of the most dominating streaks in show history.
What had made Holzhauer's run so amazing was the scores of his massive wins. He was nearly equal to Jennings in prize money, despite Jennings winning 74 consecutive games back in 2004. He's the all-time single-game winner with $131,127 from the April 17 game.
The show maintains a list of top 10 single-day cash wins, and Holzhauer's name is now on every line.
Holzhauer's run has hit TV sets as venerable "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek fights pancreatic cancer.
The famed 78-year-old TV personality told fans last week that he's made "kind of mind-boggling" progress and is in "near remission" after responding well to chemotherapy.
His doctors said "they hadn't seen this kind of positive results in their memory," Trebek told People magazine.
Trebek announced his diagnosis in March, but has kept on working.