BREAKING: Stanford University president to resign after probe of past research

Jul. 19, 2023, 5:32 PM UTC
Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne announces his resignation

In a statement, Tessier-Lavigne said he was cleared of “any fraud or falsification of scientific data” but “for the good of the University, I have made the decision to step down as President effective August 31.”
Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne delivers remark during Stanford's 128 Commencement in Stanford, Calif., on June 16, 2019. Yichuan Cao / Sipa USA via AP file
By David K. Li

Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced Wednesday he will step down from that post next month following a probe of his past research as a neuroscientist.

In a statement, Tessier-Lavigne said he was cleared of "any fraud or falsification of scientific data" but "for the good of the University, I have made the decision to step down as President effective August 31."

Professor Richard Saller will serve as interim president of the prestigious Northern California university starting on Sept. 1, according to a board of trustees statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

