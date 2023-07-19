Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne announces his resignation

Stanford University president Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced Wednesday he will step down from that post next month following a probe of his past research as a neuroscientist.

In a statement, Tessier-Lavigne said he was cleared of "any fraud or falsification of scientific data" but "for the good of the University, I have made the decision to step down as President effective August 31."

Professor Richard Saller will serve as interim president of the prestigious Northern California university starting on Sept. 1, according to a board of trustees statement.

