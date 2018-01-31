Stormy Daniels appears to deny denial of Trump affair

Pornographic film star Stormy Daniels on Tuesday added another twist to the did-they-or-didn't-they saga of whether she had an affair with President Donald Trump several years ago, saying she didn't know where a denial of the alleged affair issued in her name came from.

In a short statement attributed to Daniels and provided by her publicist on Tuesday, the actress was quoted as saying, "I am denying this affair because it never happened."

Late Tuesday, in an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, remained silent when Kimmel began asking her about the reports. He then pointed out what appeared to be discrepancies between her signature on Tuesday's statement and her signature on a previous statement and promotional materials.

When Daniels agreed that the signature on Tuesday's statement didn't look the same, Kimmel asked her whether she knew where the statement came from. She hesitated and then said, "I do not know where it came from."

She didn't answer when asked whether she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

After the interview ended, her attorney, Keith Davidson, waved off Daniels' inability to be more forthcoming as her attempt at being lighthearted, The Guardian reported.

"She was having fun on Kimmel and being her normal playful self," Davidson wrote in an email to the newspaper.

As far as her denial Tuesday, "the signature is indeed hers as she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez," he added. Davidson did not immediately respond to a request from NBC News for comment.

Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for Trump, has strongly denied that Trump and Daniels had an affair in 2006 ever since The Wall Street Journal reported this month that he brokered a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the presidential election to prevent her from publicly discussing the alleged relationship.

Daniels issued a denial on Jan. 10, and in a TV interview last week, she refused to answer questions about the alleged affair.

But a 2011 interview with InTouch magazine extensively quoted Daniels describing a sexual relationship she had with Trump after she met him at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006.

In the 2011 interview, Daniels is quoted as saying that she and Trump had sex and that she could "definitely" describe his anatomy if her account were ever challenged.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy with host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Randy Holmes / ABC via AP

"I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, 'Please don't try to pay me.' And then I remember thinking, 'But I bet if he did, it would be a lot,'" the magazine quoted her as saying in 2011.

Daniels said Tuesday night that she did do the InTouch interview, but "not as it is written." Asked to explain how the interview deviated from the truth, she said she hadn't read the transcript.