Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward arrested in connection with L.A. robbery spree

Former NFL running back Derrick Ward, who won a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants, was arrested Monday on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses, officials said.

Ward, 43, allegedly robbed at least five businesses, including gas stations, Los Angeles police said. The 6-foot, 230-pound man was not suspected of using a firearm during any of those offenses, police also said.

Ward was in LAPD custody Tuesday, held in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail records showed.

Ward grew up in Southern California's Riverside County before playing college football at Fresno State and Ottawa University in Kansas.

He was drafted in the seventh round by the New York Jets in 2004 but was cut before ever getting into a regular season game.

Still, he went on to enjoy an eight-season journeyman career, which included stints with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

His most productive time was in New Jersey, rushing for 1,750 yards on 342 carries (5.1 yards per carry) in 51 games between 2004 and 2009 for Big Blue.

He was on the 2007 team that went 10-6 in the regular season before going on a historic Super Bowl run, beating the previously undefeated New England Patriots in the title game.

That 17-14 win on Feb. 3, 2008, was best known for the "Helmet Catch" by Giants wide receiver David Tyree, leading to the winning score.

Ward didn't play in the championship game, after breaking his leg late in the season. He bounced back in 2008 and rushed for a career-high 1,025 yards that season.

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if Ward had hired or been assigned a criminal defense attorney. His manager could not be immediately reached for comment.