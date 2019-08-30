Breaking News Emails
Survivors of the mass shooting inside a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015 should be allowed to sue the federal government for its alleged failure of enforcing national background checks on gun purchases, an appellate court ruled Friday.
A lower court had previously had dismissed the case filed by survivors and family members of victims of the attack on Mother Emanuel AME Church, carried out by Dylann Roof on June 17, 2015.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit concluded that the lower court judge was wrong, and revived the case Friday. The 4th Circuit's ruling could also be appealed.
The federal government wrongly cited law protecting individual federal employees from civil action as its reason to dismiss the lawsuit, the court ruled.
Plaintiffs said Roof should not have been able to purchase the gun he used to kill nine people and wound three others at Mother Emanuel AME, if federal guidelines had been properly enforced.
Roof had been on a drug offense in February 2015 that, plaintiffs said, should have been him unable to buy the murder weapon under federal statutes.
The admitted white supremacist Roof was found guilty of all charges in December 2016 and was sentenced to death.
Roof, who is now 25, is currently housed at the high-security United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute.