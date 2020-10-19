Suspect armed with knife barricades self at Paramount Studios

A suspect was arrested after barricading himself inside Paramount Studios early Monday morning, police officials said.
Image: LAPD vehicles at the entrance to Paramount Studios.
LAPD vehicles at the entrance to Paramount Studios.KNBC
By Wilson Wong and Caroline Radnofsky

A suspect was arrested early Monday after barricading himself at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, prompting heavy police presence, officials said.

At about 10 p.m., officers with the Fullerton Police Department attempted to arrest a sexual assault suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As the officers tried to detain the suspect, the man produced a knife, according to a statement from LAPD on Twitter on Monday morning.

LAPD and Fullerton officers were unable to arrest the suspect using a Taser and less-lethal rounds, and he escaped to a nearby Paramount lot, where he then barricaded himself inside a building, LAPD said.

After numerous attempts to negotiate with the individual to come out, police went inside the building and arrested the suspect just after midnight.

The unidentified suspect "was bleeding from wounds he sustained during the incident," police said, but authorities did not specify how he was wounded. No officers were injured, police said.

A video shared on Twitter showed a crowd of more than a dozen police cars parked outside the studio on Sunday night.

Local resident Jacqueline Kozak told NBC News that she heard “a lot of sirens.”

“We then heard shots fired — about three to five in fast succession — and helicopters,” Kozak, 43, said. She said that she stayed in her house for 10 minutes until things quieted down before filming a video of the scene.

Wilson Wong

Wilson Wong is a breaking news reporter with NBC News. 

Image: Caroline RadnofskyCaroline Radnofsky

Caroline Radnofsky is a senior reporter for NBC News' Social Newsgathering team based in London.

Kurt Chirbas and Colin Sheeley contributed.