Suspect arrested in shooting of police officer working first shift

A suspect was arrested Sunday in the fatal shooting of a police officer who was killed while working his first shift at a department in rural Georgia, authorities said.

Damien Ferguson, 43, was taken into custody by tactical officers less than one mile from where Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison, 26, was gunned down Saturday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said.

Ferguson was arrested after a manhunt. Additional details about charges were not immediately available.

Harrison was working his first shift as a part-time officer with the Alamo Police Department, about 90 miles southeast of Macon, when he was shot outside the police station early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Harrison, who is survived by a wife and 6-month-old son, also worked on a drug task force in Dodge County and for the fire department in Savannah, NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported.

"He was super nice to everybody, give you the shirt off his back no matter what,” his mother-in-law, Lisa Milks, told the station.

A possible motive wasn’t immediately known. It wasn’t clear if Ferguson has a lawyer.