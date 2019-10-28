Breaking News Emails
The suspected gunman who opened fire at an off-campus homecoming party in Greenville, Texas, over the weekend, killing two people and leaving at least a dozen others injured, was arrested Monday.
Brandon Ray Gonzales, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said at a news conference. The sheriff said Gonzales worked for a local auto dealership and was taken into custody when he arrived at work Monday morning.
Gonzales was arraigned and a bond was set at $1 million, the sheriff said.
The shooting occurred at a facility named The Party Venue near the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce in Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. The sheriff described the scene as "horrific" Monday, saying shoes were left behind inside and outside the venue and that hundreds of partygoers ran from the venue. Of the five victims who are still hospitalized, four are in good condition and one is in critical condition, Meeks said.
The suspect is believed to have acted alone and a motive has not been identified, the sheriff said.
Authorities have said they believed the suspect may have gone to The Party Venue intending to shoot a particular person. The sheriff said Monday he would not describe the incident as a mass shooting.
More than 700 people, many of them students of Texas A&M University in Commerce, attended the party.
The sheriff said he does not believe the shooting at the party is related to an incident Sunday night in which gunfire erupted at a memorial in Dallas for one of the deceased victims.
An NBC Dallas-Fort Worth SUV was struck at least three times in that incident. There were no injuries reported, but several vehicles were reported damaged, the Dallas Police Department said. The vigil took place at a park in Pleasant Grove.