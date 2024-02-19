Suspect in custody in fatal shooting of 2 people in Colorado university dorm

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A suspect was apprehended Monday morning in connection with the deaths of two people found fatally shot in a Colorado university dorm room last week, Colorado Springs police said.

Additional details, including the suspect's identity and the charges, were not immediately available.

"Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," police said in a news release.

The victims were found dead Friday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' Crestone House residence. They were identified over the weekend as Samuel Knopp, 24, a student at the university, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26. She was not a student there, the police department said in a previous statement.

The deaths were being investigated as a homicide.

The deaths prompted an hourlong campus lockdown until it was determined there was no active shooter.

The university was closed over the weekend, and Monday classes were canceled so students could participate in a "day of healing," the institution said in a letter to its campus community.

"We encourage everyone to come together throughout the day to support one another and intentionally set aside time for healing," the school said.