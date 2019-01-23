Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 23, 2019, 7:57 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 23, 2019, 8:37 PM GMT By Doha Madani

A suspected gunman was in custody Wednesday after five people were shot dead at a SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida, according to police and local officials.

The Highlands County sheriff's office said a SWAT team stormed the bank after negotiations failed and the suspect "eventually surrendered."

“After an assessment of the scene we were sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank,” Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund told reporters at a press conference Wednesday.

Sebring police officials said the suspect called authorities around 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday and said he had opened fire inside the bank, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

Police investigate a possible robbery at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida on Jan. 23, 2019. Highland News-Sun

The Sebring police also released a statement on Facebook advising people of an "ongoing law enforcement incident."

"US 27 is shut down in both directions from Golfview to Drive to Lakeview Drive due to an ongoing law enforcement incident," the post said. "Co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust branch during today's incident should go to Inn on the Lakes."

A spokeswoman for SunTrust said in a statement that the bank is working with law enforcement.

"We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone involved," the statement said.

Sebring is in central Florida, about two hours south of Orlando.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.