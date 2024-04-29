Tank Dell, Houston Texans wide receiver, wounded in Florida shooting

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A wide receiver for the NFL's Houston Texans was injured in an overnight shooting in Florida, the team said in a statement.

Tank Dell, 24, who suffered a "minor wound," was treated at a hospital and released, the Texans said Sunday. The team said the violence took place in Sanford, about 40 miles south of Dell's hometown, Daytona Beach.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Sunday 10 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a post-midnight shooting at a nightlife venue called Cabana Live in an unincorporated section of Sanford patrolled by deputies.

The office was unable to provide victims' names or say whether Dell was among them. It did not say whether there were other shootings in the area overnight. Seminole city police spokesperson Bianca Gillett said no shootings were reported there overnight.

Tank Dell of the Houston Texans runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston on Nov. 26. Logan Riely / Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the attack, the sheriff's office said. The violence started with an argument, it said, before shots rang out. A security guard working at the venue quickly apprehended a suspect, the office said, and turned him over to two deputies who rushed to the scene.

The venue said the violence took place during a private event. In a statement, it called the attack an "isolated incident."

"We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and praying for all those involved," it said.

The Texans said of Dell: "We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate."

Dell was drafted from the University of Houston. In his 2023 rookie season, he had 709 yards receiving in 11 games.