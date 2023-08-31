Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie will be competing with the new ‘Exorcist’ on opening night

Move over, Barbenheimer. This next big movie duo will make your head spin.

A concert film of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is hitting movie theaters on Friday, Oct. 13 — the same day as the next installment of the “Exorcist” horror franchise, making for another potential wild movie double feature. Call it Exorswift.

Earlier this summer, Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer” hit theaters on the same day, leading to a double-feature cultural event and driving massive box office sales.

Could pop star royalty like Swift and two young girls possessed by the devil have the same effect?

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted on Thursday on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Swift’s concert film documents the wildly popular tour that raked in millions and was on its way to hit a record-breaking $1 billion in sales earlier this summer.

It will be in all AMC Theatres locations in North America with at least four showtimes per day on Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to a release.

Taylor Swift performs in Mexico City, on Aug. 24, 2023. Hector Vivas/TAS23 / Getty Images

The movie theater company noted that more than 3 million fans attended the tour in its first leg of its U.S. run, shattering concert sales records.

“The Exorcist: Believer,” produced by horror film studio Blumhouse, takes place 50 years after the original film. It will be distributed by Universal. The film stars Leslie Odom Jr. of “Hamilton” fame and Ellen Burstyn, who starred in the 1973 demonic possession classic.

