Taylor Swift makes Grammy Awards history with most song of the year nominations

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift made history when the nominations for 2024 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday. The music superstar became the first person to be nominated in the song of the year category seven times in her career. The song that garnered this year's nod in that category was her hit, "Anti-Hero."

Swift also logged her sixth album of the year nomination for "Midnights." She's now tied with a music icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in that category.

The Eras Tour artist earned a total of six nominations, which also included nominations for record of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop/duo group performance.

SZA leads the way this year with nine nominations, with Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét following with seven nominations each.

“We are thrilled to kick off GRAMMY® season with this year’s diverse and genre-bending slate of nominees, representing the best of their craft and an incredible year of music,” said Harvey Mason jr, CEO of the Recording Academy.

The historic music news comes as Swift is in Argentina kicking off the Latin America leg of her Eras Tour. She performed in Buenos Aires on Thursday and heads to Brazil next week. She will be touring well into 2024 with stops in Japan, Australia, France and rounding things out in Canada next December.

NBC News has reached out to Swift for comment.

Swift is on an incredible streak: her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film collected $150 million domestically and more than $200 million globally. That represents more than 18% of the $1.092 billion total global box office earned since the film was released on Oct. 13, according to data from Comscore.