MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday morning, a voicemail popped up on the patient’s phone: She needed to call the clinic right away.

The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade, throwing into chaos an already fragile and limited system of abortion care across the South, and hundreds of women learned that the abortions they were seeking were now illegal. That wasn’t yet the case in Tennessee, but the reprieve was temporary.

The patient connected with a staff member at Choices, an independent clinic in Memphis, around noon. The worker told her that they were canceling some upcoming appointments, and would call her back soon to let her know about the status of hers. Her procedure was scheduled for Monday. By then, there was a chance it would be too late.

Tennessee is one of the handful of states with trigger laws where bans on abortion won’t go into effect immediately; the delay here is expected to last at least 30 days. But there’s another measure that is expected to kick in first. On Friday, Tennessee’s attorney general asked the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to allow a state law largely banning abortion around six weeks of pregnancy to take effect, which would halt about 90% of the procedures at Choices. A decision could come as soon as Monday.

The patient, 31, who asked for anonymity to protect her privacy, had five children at home, the youngest not yet 2. She was in her first trimester of pregnancy, but past six weeks.

Daycare already cost her family nearly $900 a month, which she paid with earnings from her job at a big-box store. Infant care was expensive, she remembered telling her partner. She had applied for WIC benefits, but had been turned down.

She remembered giving birth to her youngest during the pandemic, when the hospitals were so crowded that she labored for a day before being admitted into a maternity ward.

“This is not something I want to do,” she said.

She waited at home in panic.

Jennifer Pepper, CEO of Choices, watches media gather outside the building on Saturday, one day after the Supreme Court decision. Andrea Morales for NBC News

On Thursday, Jennifer Pepper, Choices’ CEO, met with the Illinois State Police about the new clinic Choices is opening in the state, where abortion is expected to remain legal. She was sitting in a coffee shop in Alton, Illinois, Friday morning when she saw the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Oh my God,” she thought. “It’s here. It’s here.”

Her body began to shake.

The clinic’s attorney called, and then called again. Did the clinic need to halt abortions immediately? The attorney advised: Keep going, and try to see as many people as you can.

Pepper drove south toward Memphis. The husband of a board member called her, as she passed a series of billboards with anti-abortion messages. One read, “If babies could vote, abortion would be illegal.”

“You are on the worst stretch of highway right now,” he told her.

Back at Choices, the staff decided to prioritize seeing patients who had already come in for their initial consultation and waited 48 hours, a pause required under Tennessee law. The goal was to offer abortion care to as many people as possible, before the six-week ban took effect.

In a city where the fault lines of poverty and a history of racial segregation have pushed many to the margins, Pepper had little doubt of who would carry the brunt of the fallout.

“Pregnancy is dangerous in this country. That danger just increased exponentially for whole communities of people,” she said, listing Black and brown women, women living in poverty, women who use drugs, single women and transgender people. “Our health care system is fundamentally broken, especially the system that cares for the most vulnerable among us.”