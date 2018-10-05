Tennessee man wanted for two murders captured after two weeks on run

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Tennessee man accused of killing two people and attempting to kill a third has been taken into custody after nearly two weeks on the run, according to police.

The state highway patrol announced on Twitter at around noon ET Friday that Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, had been captured.

Wallace is accused of murdering two people within a less than two-week span.

The first, Brenda Smith, was killed after she and her husband Teddy reportedly walked in on Wallace burglarizing their home after returning from church on Sept. 22, according to WSMV.

Wallace allegedly tied the Smiths up and set the home on fire, killing Brenda Smith, 63. Teddy Smith was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Tennessean.

Kirby G. Wallace in cuffs in a Stewart County Sheriff's patrol car on Oct. 5, 2018. Tennessee Highway Patrol / via Twitter

Earlier this week, it is believed Wallace shot dead a man while stealing his truck.

Wallace is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary, among other charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He was on the TBI's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list.

Before he was captured, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson had urged Wallace to turn himself in peacefully.

"One way or the other, you’re coming in ... We want to bring this down peacefully, so you could do yourself a favor and turn yourself in," he said. "I know that you’re tired, I know that you're in the woods and you don’t have much to do with, but just turn yourself in and we’ll bring this thing to a resolution," Fuson said.