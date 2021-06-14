At least eight people were injured, including three critically, after a car ran into a crowd Sunday night at a mud racing event in Texas.

Deputies responded to an accident at around 6:30 p.m. at a mud-track event in Fabens, an area 35 miles southeast of El Paso, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said one of the cars broke through a guard rail, ran into a crowd and struck three other vehicles. At least eight people were taken to the hospital, including three who were critically injured, police said. Five others had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims. It was unclear why the car drove into the guard rail.

No other details were immediately available.