Thieves in New York City steal over $2 million worth of jewelry in speedy smash and go

Video shows four men enter a Bronx jewelry store in broad daylight on Saturday and take about 30 seconds to run off with their hands full of jewelry.
By Mirna Alsharif

Police are looking for four men who stole over $2 million worth of jewelry from a Bronx store on Saturday afternoon in a super speedy smash and go, according to NBC New York.

Video shared by New York Police Department Crime Stoppers shows one man being let into Rocco's Jewelry at about 2:40pm, then propping the door open to let three other men dressed in black into the store.

As soon as they enter the store, they start smashing the display glass and loading multiple slates of jewelry into a red bag. They carry several slates in their hands as well before running out of the store.

Police said the jewelry taken from Rocco's is valued around $2.15 million, according to NBC New York.

The robbery, which took place in broad daylight, took about 30 seconds from start to finish.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information on the four men to come forward, offering a $3,500 reward as compensation, according to the tweet.

