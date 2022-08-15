Thousands of Capri Sun pouches recalled after possible contamination with cleaning solution

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of cases of Capri Sun, announcing Friday that the kid-friendly drink pouches might be contaminated with cleaning solution.

The company said in a statement that the diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.

Kraft Heinz is recalling about 5,760 cases of the drink, saying the only flavor affected was Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. Cases are made up of four cartons, which usually have 10 pouches inside, meaning more than 230,000 individual drink pouches could have been affected.

The “Best When Used By” date on the cases is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz discovered the issue when customers started complaining about the taste of the affected Wild Cherry Capri Suns.

Customers are encouraged to return the drinks if they think they were tainted with the cleaning solution.