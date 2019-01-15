Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Three adults — including the parents of a 5-month-old baby — were rushed to the hospital after they overdosed inside a Northern California hotel room, officials said Tuesday.

The overdose happened at the Gold Country Casino and Hotel at about 11:28 a.m. PT (2:28 p.m. ET) Monday in Oroville, which is about 25 miles south of Chico where one person died and 14 were hospitalized in a mass overdose on Saturday, officials said.

Butte County Sheriff’s deputies, Chico police and a local drug task force are checking whether the two incidents are related.

“They’re looking into that as part of the investigation,” Butte County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Miranda Bowersox said Tuesday. “We don’t have a connection yet.”

The three people treated on Monday likely overdosed on heroin, Bowersox said. The trio included the mother and father of a 5-month-old baby who was with them. The mother was treated with Narcan.

The mass incident in Chico over the weekend was being investigated as a fentanyl overdose.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the prospect of the drug incidents being related represents a “significant public safety risk.”

“I am very concerned about this situation,” he said. “This is a significant public safety and public health risk. We are concerned that the potency of the illegal drugs on the street right now is very high or the possibility of the drugs being laced with another substance, which is causing these overdoses."

The person who died in Saturday’s mass overdose has been identified as 34-year-old Aris Turner, from Chico.