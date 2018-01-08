Crews were responding to a one-alarm fire at Trump Tower in New York Monday morning.

A police source told NBC News it was an electrical fire on the rooftop of Donald Trump's flagship building in Midtown Manhattan, and said there were no immediate reports of injuries or evacuations.

The president was not in the building when the fire erupted.

Fire trucks could be seen outside of the building just after 7 a.m. as smoke wafted off the roof. Witnesses posting photos on social media said around 7:30 a.m. that the fire appeared to be lessening.

A fire broke out at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Jan. 8, 2018. @levi1994

The building is Trump's crown jewel, which he purchased in 1979. The real estate mogul turned what was then an 11-story property into a 68-story, 663-foot gilded skyscraper. Located on Fifth Avenue between Gucci and Tiffany, the glitzy building contains offices, eateries, condos, and an atrium that's open to the public.

Trump maintains a three-story penthouse residence there, which has earned Trump Tower the nickname of "White House North."

Trump Tower's history came under scrutiny during the presidential campaign when fellow Republican contender Marco Rubio attacked Trump during a debate for using undocumented Polish workers to build it.

"He brings up something from 30 years ago," Trump responded at the time. "It worked out very well. Everybody was happy."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.