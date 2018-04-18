Starbucks CEO meets with two black men arrested in Philadelphia store

On Monday morning, speaking to ABC’s "Good Morning America," Johnson had called the arrests "reprehensible" and said he wanted to meet with the men to discuss "a constructive solution.”

He also said he will order store managers to undergo training on how to spot "unconscious bias" — something that has been implemented in many police departments across the nation as well as other corporations, such as Facebook, to help educate employees not act upon subconscious stereotypes.

Previously, Johnson appeared in a video apologizing to the men and promising changes at the company.

The two men, whose identities have not been released, were arrested Thursday after a Starbucks manager called 911 because they were sitting inside the store, had not bought anything and refused to leave, according to police.

The store manager who called police "is no longer at that store," a Starbucks spokesman told NBC News Monday afternoon, but did not give any further detail. It was not immediately clear whether the manager had been fired.

About two dozen protesters gathered outside the coffee shop in the pouring rain, starting before 7 a.m. on Monday, alleging racism by both the baristas and the police. Inside the store it looked like business as usual, however most of the people sitting at the tables were regional leaders from the company's corporate side, according to The Associated Press.

Just before 7:30 a.m., the protesters moved inside and stood in front of the counter, some holding banners reading "End Stop and Frisk" and chanting slogans like, "A whole lot of racism, a whole lot of crap, Starbucks coffee is anti-black."

Protester Shani Robin told NBC News that the demonstrators want the manager who called police and the arresting officers fired.

“If you can’t even go into a Starbucks to wait for a friend to come, you’re not safe anywhere,” she said.