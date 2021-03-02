Two teens charged in shooting death of 32-year-old mother

Two teens, including a 14-year-old boy, have been charged with first-degree murder after a 32-year-old mother was shot in the head while she was sitting in her car last month in Denver.

Pamela Cabriales was on Colfax Avenue and Interstate 25 on Feb. 20 when prosecutors allege the 14-year-old shot her and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson drove the getaway car. The woman was brought to Denver Health Medical Center, where she died. NBC affiliate KUSA reported that Cabriales was the mother of a 6-year-old boy.

The teens were not caught until the next day when a police officer recognized the car from a previous incident at a McDonald's and went after it, according to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann, who did not release the name of the 14-year-old because he is a juvenile.

During the chase, Johnson crashed the car and ran, prosecutors said Monday in a statement. SWAT and K-9 units found him hiding in a nearby shed.

Johnson and the 14-year-old face multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder with extreme indifference, one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault with extreme indifference, according to McCann.

Johnson is also charged with one count of vehicular eluding. Authorities have not disclosed the motive in the deadly shooting.