Two workers rescued from chocolate vat at Pennsylvania Mars Wrigley plant

Two workers at a Pennsylvania plant where candy is made were rescued from a chocolate tank Thursday, authorities said.

The pair were pulled from a vat of dry chocolate, according to a spokesperson for Lancaster County emergency dispatch.

Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, Snickers, Twix and other confections, said in a statement that the employees were being evaluated.

The Mars Chocolate of North America factory in Elizabethtown, Pa., in 2019. Salwan Georges / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

"We can confirm both people have been taken off-site for further evaluation," a company spokesperson said. "We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders."

It wasn't clear whether the two were injured. NBC affiliate WGAL of Lancaster reported that they were hospitalized.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department made the rescue, the Lancaster County emergency dispatch spokesperson said.