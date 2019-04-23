Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 3:29 PM UTC By Elisha Fieldstadt

A United Airlines employee has been criminally charged and could be fired after she was accused of using racial slurs to scold a black passenger at Houston's airport, according to police.

Carmella Davano was cited for using profane and abusive language in a public place after Cacilie Hughes and witnesses told police that the United Airlines employee told her to "stop making monkey faces" and "stop making monkey shines," said Houston Police spokesman Kese Smith.

Witnesses also told police that Davano was saying she thought Hughes was on drugs, Smith said.

Hughes had gotten off the plane to see if they had started unloading bags onto the tarmac after her February flight to George Bush Intercontinental Airport when Davano started yelling at her to come back inside, Smith said. Hughes asked for a supervisor, and then called police.

Davano told officers that she did tell Hughes to "stop making monkey shines," but denied telling her to "stop making monkey faces." Two witnesses backed up both of Hughes accusations, Smith said.

The misdemeanor charge against Davano has been filed in the Municipal Court for Houston.

Davano could not be reached for comment. Hughes did not answer a message seeking comment.

A statement from United Airlines said Davano has been "withheld" from service since the Feb. 26 incident, and the airline was investigating.

"Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will take any and all appropriate corrective action up to and including termination," the statement said. “At United, we proudly hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."