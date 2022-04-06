IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Utah woman dies after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park

Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City, was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River when she fell, park officials said. She was on the sixth day of a private boating trip.
Camping at Ledges
The Ledges Camp on the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park. IlexImage / Getty Images
By The Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Utah woman on a private boating trip has died after a fall at the Grand Canyon, authorities said Tuesday.

Officials at the national park said 34-year-old Margaret Osswald of Salt Lake City was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River on Monday evening when she fell about 20 feet and sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities said Osswald had hiked into the canyon to meet a river trip at Phantom Ranch and was on the sixth day of a private boating trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Four people, including Osswald, have died this year within Grand Canyon National Park, according to a park spokeswoman.

A Colorado woman died in March when she fell into whitewater rapids while on a private boating trip.

