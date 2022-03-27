Woman dies after falling into rapids at Grand Canyon

A woman died last week after apparently falling into rapids during a river trip at the Grand Canyon.

Mary Kelley, 68, was on a private boating trip Thursday when she fell into the water near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service. Others on the boat pulled her out of the water and began CPR.

Park rangers also attempted to lifesaving measures after arriving by helicopter, but were unsuccessful, the park service said. It's unclear whether the woman was wearing a life vest when the incident occurred.

Kelley was on day nine of what the park service described as a "non-commercial" boating trip.

Park rangers are investigating her death, along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. An official cause of death was not provided in the National Park Service release Friday.