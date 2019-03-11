Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 11:26 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Chicago police detective took his own life on Sunday, the department's spokesman said in a tweet, marking at least the second suicide by an officer on the force this year.

Eric Concialdi, a 16-year veteran, was found dead at his home on the city's West Side on Sunday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Another Chicago officer made the discovery just before 1:30 p.m., according to the outlet.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that a CPD detective took his own life yesterday after going through personal hardships," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet Monday. "Our deepest condolences & prayers go out to his family, friends & CPD officers & detectives."

An autopsy will determine the manner and cause of death of the 44-year-old.

Concialdi's death is the latest suicide to hit the Chicago Police Department.

In January, a 36-year-old officer was found dead at his home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suicide of the officer, identified as Dane Smith by the Dayton Daily News, was one of five among Chicago police in the prior six months.

Then, in February, Sgt. Lori Rice, 47, according to local media reports, killed herself while sitting in a car with a colleague.

The Chicago Police Department said Rice's death "has not yet been confirmed by the medical examiner as a suicide."

Chicago police said in January it would be implementing changes for police officers who are struggling with mental health or are in need of help. Guglielmi told NBC News at the time that the department had plans to hire six more counselors for employees, which would bring the total number to 11.

He also said the department also plans to add more clergy to its chaplain ministry and expand its peer support program in which officers help one another.

Police Superintendent Eddy Johnson said last fall that each department unit will be assigned a therapist and each officer involved in a traumatic event would be evaluated.