Victims ID’d in Houston crash that killed ex-Raiders player D.J. Hayden

All five victims and the at-fault driver who died in a crash in Houston that killed a former NFL player were identified by police Monday.

D.J. Hayden, a first-round draft pick of the then-Oakland Raiders, and two other former University of Houston football players were among the six people who died in the crash at around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said in an update Monday.

The crash occurred as Christian Herrera, 25, was speeding in a Chrysler 300 and ran a red light, striking an Acura that Hayden and the others were in, police said in a statement.

The aftermath of a crash in Houston early Saturday. Onscene TV

The people who were killed in the Acura were Hayden, 33; the two other former University of Houston players, Zachary McMillian, 32, and Izuchu Oragwu, 31; and Lauren Robinson, 32, who was driving that vehicle, police said.

Another man who was pedestrian, Frank Johnson, 31, also died after Herrera’s Chrysler went on the sidewalk after the crash and hit him, police said.

Herrera was the only person in his car, police said.

A 30-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man who were also in the Acura remain hospitalized for their injuries, police said. The woman was listed in critical but stable condition, and the man was listed as stable, with both able to talk, police added.