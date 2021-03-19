Video shows thieves roll out of dealership front doors with four Harleys

Surveillance video captured four people rolling out the front door of a Harley-Davidson dealership in Indiana with stolen bikes estimated to be worth over $95,000, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South 00 EW in Kokomo, police said.

Video showed the group, clad in concealable clothing and motorcycle helmets, jumping onto four Harleys and riding the bikes out of the building through its main doors.

Surveillance video shows four suspects stealing Harley Davidson motorcycles in Kokomo, Ind. via Kokomo Police Department

The footage captured the suspects heading southbound on State Road 931, police said.

Among the stolen vehicles were a 2020 Street Glide Special motorcycle and three 2021 Street Glide Special motorcycles. They have not been recovered.

No arrests have been made in connection with the thefts.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.

Kokomo, which is 60 miles north of Indianapolis, is a city with a population of about 58,000.