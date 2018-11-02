Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Newly released video shows a 5-foot-1 New York woman choking a much taller nightclub bouncer unconscious after she mistakenly thought he had slapped her rear end while she was dancing with a friend.

The Plattsburgh Police Department posted the video Thursday showing 22-year-old Kierah Lagrav attacking the bouncer from behind at Five1Eight Nightclub on Oct. 20.

In the video, Lagrav is seen at the bar dancing with her friend when the woman hits Lagrav's butt.

22-year-old Kierah Lagrave, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., who authorities say choked a nightclub bouncer into unconsciousness after she mistakenly thought he had slapped her buttocks. Plattsburgh Police Department / AP

Not realizing it was her friend who touched her, Lagrav spins around and makes a beeline for the bouncer who happened to be walking by the two women.

Lagrav immediately wraps her arms around the bouncer's neck. Lagrav's friend tries to stop her, but it's too late and Lagrav and the bouncer fall on the dance floor.

Lagrav stands up and walks away as the bouncer stays on the ground for a few seconds before slowly getting to his feet.

Lagrav choked the bouncer unconscious, police said. They said the bouncer didn't try to stop her because he thought it was a friend playing a joke on him.

Even though it was a misunderstanding, Lagrav was arrested and charged with strangling, police said.