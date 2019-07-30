Breaking News Emails
An African American motorist's violent tussle with Mississippi highway patrol troopers was captured on video by a friend who posted it on Monday.
Porsha Shields shared the clip of the July 12 incident on Facebook, and then told friends on Tuesday, "I AM NOT ok and I haven't been for weeks now."
The 4 1/2-minute video showed her friend Robert Morton, 34, standing behind his car, on the side of the road in Clay County, chatting with a state trooper.
The trooper can be heard telling Morton he was under arrest for going 101 mph in a 65 mph zone. Morton refuses orders to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
"Why am I getting arrested?" Morton repeatedly asks.
A second trooper then pulls up and immediately put his hands on Morton's throat. The two troopers then wrestle him to the ground.
"Oh my goodness!" Shields screams. "You ain't got to sell all that! Sir, you ain't got to all of that!"
Shields adds: "You're all supposed to be out here protecting us!"
Morton was released after posting $1,754 bail.
He's been charged speeding more than 20 miles over the speed limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to properly seat belt a child, failure to give a driver's license on command, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious mischief, according to Clay County jail records.
A rep for the Mississippi Highway Patrol could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.