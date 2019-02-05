Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 5, 2019, 2:28 PM GMT By Associated Press

FARMVILLE, Va. — A Virginia state trooper and a suspect were killed in a shootout during a drug investigation, authorities said.

News outlets cite a Virginia State Police release that says Lucas B. Dowell was a member of a tactical team assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with a search warrant late Monday night.

Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas Dowell died after a shooting while attempting to serve a search warrant on Feb. 4, 2019. Virginia State Police

The release says a male suspect began shooting at the tactical team when they entered a home. Two team members returned fire, killing the suspect.

Dowell was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's the department's 66th death in the line of duty.

The suspect wasn't immediately identified. He was the only person inside the home at the time of the shooting.

No other troopers were injured in the shooting.