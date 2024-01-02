IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winning $842 million Powerball jackpot sold in Michigan

The jackpot was the fifth-largest in the game's history.
Image: Powerball play slips
Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles.Mario Tama / Getty Images
By Tim Stelloh

The winning ticket for one of the largest Powerball jackpots in the game’s history was bought in Michigan on Monday, lottery officials said.

The ticket, worth $842.4 million — or $425.2 million in cash — was purchased at the Food Castle in Grand Blanc, just south of Flint, the Michigan Lottery said.

The winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 — and the Powerball was 01.

Monday’s jackpot was the fifth-largest ever won in the multi-jurisdictional, government-run lottery, which started in 1992.

It was the game's 35th drawing since October, when a winning ticket worth $1.7 billion was bought in California, the lottery said.

The game’s record-setting ticket of $2.04 billion was sold in 2023 at a Southern California gas station.

The lottery urged Monday’s winner to come forward and claim their prize.

