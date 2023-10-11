Drawing for $1.73 billion Powerball jackpot to be held tonight

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Another day, another chance to win a billon-dollar Powerball jackpot.

No one won the $1.5 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing, so the total prize has rolled over and increased. Now, $1.73 billion is at stake in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the game's website.

Though not a record-breaking amount — yet — Wednesday’s jackpot is the second-highest on record for the multistate lottery game.

The Powerball jackpot has been increasing steadily since the last time someone won the top prize — $1.08 billion — in July.

If no one wins Wednesday, the jackpot will roll over again and close in on the record.

The biggest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won by a California man in November 2022.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292.2 million.