Wisconsin driver shoots 2 youths throwing snowballs at cars, police say

Milwaukee police said the driver fired into a group, striking a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

By Tim Stelloh

Authorities in Wisconsin were searching Monday for a driver who shot two youths who threw a snowball at his car, police said Monday.

A girl, 12, and a boy, 13, were treated at a Milwaukee-area hospital after the incident, which occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Milwaukee police tweeted Monday.

The youths' injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The youths were among a group of people throwing snowballs at cars in a neighborhood north of downtown Milwaukee, police said. After one struck a white Toyota, the driver fired at the group and struck the youths, police said.

No other information about the suspect was immediately available.

