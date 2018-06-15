Wisconsin mother of two charged with trying to recruit for ISIS, hacking social media accounts

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Wisconsin woman was due in court for a bail hearing Friday after she was charged with using social media to recruit for ISIS.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais hacked into Facebook accounts belong to others and used them and Twitter to spread pro-ISIS propaganda, urge followers to join the terror group, and circulate instructions on how to build bombs and biological weapons.

She was arrested on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate that Facebook's internal security office notified the FBI in January that someone was hacking into the accounts of other users to promote ISIS ideology. Investigators say Dais change the profile photos to a picture of a young girl in a blue dress, and changed the account names.

Waheba Issa Dais. Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

"Dais uses multiple Facebook, Twitter, identified social media, and e-mail accounts that contain pro-ISIS statements and information on how to make biological weapons, explosives, and explosive vests," the FBI said in a court document accompanying a charge of providing material support to a terror group.

Government records show Dais was born in Israel and entered the U.S. in 1992 after marrying an American citizen and is now a legal permanent resident. She lives with her husband and two children in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

When she applied for her visa, she said she wanted to stay in the U.S. "permanently as a housewife" and said she was fluent in Arabic and English, the Associated Press reported. Her two children are believed to be minors, according to the FBI.

Her public defender, John Campion, didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking comment on the allegations, the AP reported.

Dais faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.