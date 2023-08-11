Woman turns herself in, becomes 4th person charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl

A woman turned herself in five days after the large brawl that broke out on an Alabama riverfront, police said, making her the 4th person charged in the violent melee that went viral.

Mary Todd, 21, was charged with assault in the third degree five days after the brawl, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

"She is currently housed in the Municipal Jail," Major Saba Coleman said in a statement shared with NBC News. "There are no additional updates regarding this active ongoing investigation."

On Tuesday, police announced assault charges against Richard Roberts, 48; Allen Todd, 23; and Zachery Shipman, 25.

According to witnesses, the brawl started when a group of white private boaters attacked a Black dockworker, Damien Pickett, as he attempted to move their pontoon to make way for the Harriott II Riverboat. The more than 200 passengers on the riverboat waited for at least 30 minutes as its captain and Pickett tried to get the group of rowdy boaters to move their watercraft. Several members of the private pontoon then attacked Pickett, said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert.

“They just didn’t think the rules applied to them. It was so avoidable. This never had to have happened,” a witness, Leslie Mawhorter, 52, who was aboard the Harriott II, previously told NBC News. “I knew something was going to go down, because their attitude was just, ‘You can’t tell us what to do.’ They were going to be confrontational regardless of who you were.”

The riverboat captain called police around 7 p.m. local time and officers arrived at the scene at 7:18 p.m., Albert said. Thirteen people were detained, questioned, then released, the police chief said, adding that the local FBI and district attorney’s offices are involved in the ongoing investigation.