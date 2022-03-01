Wrestler and former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

Professional wrestler and former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is accused of shooting a man in California on Monday.

Velasquez is being held at the Santa Clara County main jail on a charge of attempted murder, San José Police said Tuesday.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," police said.

Officers had responded to a shooting late Monday and found a man who had been shot at least once. He was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Velasquez was arrested.

It's unclear if Velasquez has an attorney.

Velasquez, a wrestler and mixed martial artist, is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.