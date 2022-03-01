IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wrestler and former UFC champ Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

Velasquez is accused of shooting a man in California on Monday.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is seen in the corner of Gabriel Benitez during his featherweight fight against David Onama during the UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas.
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Professional wrestler and former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is accused of shooting a man in California on Monday.

Velasquez is being held at the Santa Clara County main jail on a charge of attempted murder, San José Police said Tuesday.

"The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time," police said.

Officers had responded to a shooting late Monday and found a man who had been shot at least once. He was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Velasquez was arrested.

It's unclear if Velasquez has an attorney.

Velasquez, a wrestler and mixed martial artist, is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

