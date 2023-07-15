Heat wave live updates: Tens of millions endure scorching temperatures across the U.S.

An “extremely dangerous heat wave” will plague the western and southern parts of the country over the weekend, forecasters warned early Saturday.
“Numerous record high temperatures are likely and air quality issues will be common in multiple areas of the U.S.,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. “Temperatures will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly, to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” it added.
What to know
- Nearly a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
- All-time heat records could be reached at some locations in the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service.
- Phoenix marked the city's 15th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher temperatures on Friday, putting it on track to beat the record of 18 days, recorded in 1974.
- Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon in mostly rural areas across Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.
The heat is expected to continue well into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas.
Extreme heat is 'leading weather-related killer'
Extreme heat “is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.,” the National Weather Service said Saturday, adding that excessive heat warnings and advisories were put in place over 10 states in the south and west.
“It is particularly dangerous to those without access to water and shade,” the service said.
California, Nevada, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, most of Texas, southern New Mexico and eastern Oklahoma were placed under the heat warnings, with a heatwave likely to peak in intensity on Sunday for much of the region, it added.
The service warned that dangerous heat would likely continue into next week, with all-time heat records likely to be smashed across locations in the southwest. Phoenix is likely to register its hottest week on record by 7-day average temperatures, it added.
Photo: Helicopter drops water on a California's 'Rabbit Fire'
Longest-ever stretch of high temperatures forecast for Austin, Texas
Southern California firefighters battle 3 wildfires
Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon amid a blistering heat wave.
The fires were all within 40 miles of each other in mostly rural areas across Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.
Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or property loss, according to officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.
Two of the fires had stopped spreading by the evening. The third, though, grew at a “rapid rate” to more than 2 square miles in a matter of hours, Cal Fire said in a social media post.
Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched.