Heat wave live updates: Tens of millions endure scorching temperatures across the U.S.

An “extremely dangerous heat wave” will plague the western and southern parts of the country over the weekend, forecasters warned early Saturday.

“Numerous record high temperatures are likely and air quality issues will be common in multiple areas of the U.S.,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. “Temperatures will reach levels that would pose a health risk, and be potentially deadly, to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” it added.

What to know Nearly a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.

All-time heat records could be reached at some locations in the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Phoenix marked the city's 15th consecutive day of 110 degrees Fahrenheit or higher temperatures on Friday, putting it on track to beat the record of 18 days, recorded in 1974.

Firefighters in Southern California were battling three separate brush fires that started Friday afternoon in mostly rural areas across Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.

The heat is expected to continue well into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas.