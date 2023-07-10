Live updates: 14 million under flash flood alerts after deadly flooding in New York

Fourteen million people in the Northeast and New England were still under flood alerts Monday morning after a summer's worth of rain fell in parts of New York, forecasters said.
Close to 10 inches of rain fell Sunday in New York's Hudson Valley, radar showed — the amount that usually falls throughout the entire three months of the summer.
Burlington and Albany, New York and Hartford, Connecticut remained under flood alerts Monday morning.
Warnings Sunday night had applied to the boroughs of Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.
1,000-year rain event
- West Point Military Academy recorded 6.96 inches of rain in 3 hours — constituting as a 1-in-1,000 year rain event for that location.
- Reading, Pennsylvania, had its wettest July day on record yesterday, with 5.35 inches of rain.
- A woman in her 30s was swept away by rapid waters in Orange County, 60 miles north of New York City, as she sought higher ground with her dog.
- In New England, rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour.
Flight delays and cancellations remain a problem
Air travel disruptions over the weekend continued on Monday morning, as severe weather forced airlines to divert flights and cancel others.
FlightAware, a company that tracks air travel, showed Boston's Logan Airport with the 61 delayed flights and 13 cancellations, followed by Newark with 34 delayed flights and 19 cancellations.
National Weather Prediction Center warns on excessive rainfall
The National Weather Prediction Center warned Monday that rain in some areas of southern Vermont are approaching 1 inch per hour.
"Flash flooding is ongoing already in this area and is likely to become more widespread and severe through the morning hours as the rain continues," the center wrote in its warning.
"These rates in themselves could be enough to overwhelm soils to result in runoff and flash flooding, but what makes this event more alarming is that they will be occurring atop pre-saturated grounds," the center added.
Satellite imagery shows clouds streaming over Northeast
Satellite imagery released Monday morning by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a large mass of clouds moving over the Northeast as the sun rose.
Flash flooding risk moves to Vermont
There is a high risk of flash flooding for parts of Vermont along the New York state border on Monday.
The "region is sensitive to flash flooding due to recent instances of heavy rainfall," according to the National Weather Service.
High risk days are rare and account for 39% of flash flood-related fatalities and 83% of flash flood-related damages.