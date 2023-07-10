Live updates: 14 million under flash flood alerts after deadly flooding in New York

Fourteen million people in the Northeast and New England were still under flood alerts Monday morning after a summer's worth of rain fell in parts of New York, forecasters said.

Close to 10 inches of rain fell Sunday in New York's Hudson Valley, radar showed — the amount that usually falls throughout the entire three months of the summer.

Burlington and Albany, New York and Hartford, Connecticut remained under flood alerts Monday morning.

Warnings Sunday night had applied to the boroughs of Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx.

1,000-year rain event West Point Military Academy recorded 6.96 inches of rain in 3 hours — constituting as a 1-in-1,000 year rain event for that location.

Reading, Pennsylvania, had its wettest July day on record yesterday, with 5.35 inches of rain.

A woman in her 30s was swept away by rapid waters in Orange County, 60 miles north of New York City, as she sought higher ground with her dog.

In New England, rainfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour.