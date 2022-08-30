Long, possibly record-setting heat wave expected to hit California this week

A long and possibly record-setting heat wave is expected to hit California this week, bringing temperatures into the 90s and lower 100s on Wednesday with little relief expected overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

"There's a large dome of strong high pressure building over the Great Basin and it will shift westward over California tomorrow and Thursday and result in temperatures rising up to well above normal," David Spector, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said.

A map of U.S. on the National Weather Service website shows most of Northern California is currently under an excessive heat watch, while Southern California is in an excessive heat warning, where temperatures could exceed 110 degrees in the next few days.

Counties under excessive heat warning include Los Angeles, where temperatures up to 112 degrees can be expected, and San Diego, where temperatures may hit 109 degrees. The heat warning is in effect from Wednesday until Monday of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Southern Nevada and Western Arizona are also under an excessive heat warning from Tuesday until Sunday, and will experience temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal.

In Northern California, where there's an excessive heat watch in effect from Saturday to Tuesday, cities like Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area may experience record temperatures of up to 115 degrees.

About 52 million people are currently under heat alerts in the Southwest and Southern California, as well as up in the Pacific Northwest. Scores of records could be broken on Tuesday across the region.

The National Service warns this extreme heat "will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

"It's going to be dangerous outside for a long a period of time, especially for the elderly and pets," Spector said.

Heat kills more people annually in the U.S. than other weather disasters, including floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. It's recommended to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors.

These hot and dry conditions also bring an elevated risk for fire in the state, which has already suffered a number of wildfires this year — including the deadly McKinney Fire, the largest blaze of the year in California.

The dangerously hot conditions can also exacerbate the state's historic drought.

"In terms of the drought, it's only going to get worse," said Spector. "The dry humidity will make even drier conditions."