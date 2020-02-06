Snow, ice, heavy rain and storms cause East Coast travel trouble

So far, this powerful winter storm has lived up to expectations, producing up to 14 inches of snow in Texas and 12 tornado reports across Mississippi on Wednesday.
Winter storm and flood alerts are up for millions of people as well as Tornado Watches across the south.
On Thursday, a wintry mix will continue across portions of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and New England.
On the southern side of the storm system, very heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will charge across the south. That’s where 36 million people are at risk for severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail from Florida and the Gulf Coast up through southern Virginia.
In-between the severe storms to the south and wintry weather to the north, heavy rain will hit the Mid-Atlantic and northeast, leading to travel delays.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain; Al Roker explains how we get eachFeb. 6, 202001:04
On Friday, the heavy rain will be ongoing across the urban corridor of the Northeast during the morning hours. The heavy rain will eventually taper off by lunchtime, and end by the evening hours. In New England, a wintry mix of snow and ice will continue through Friday night. All precipitation will wrap up by Saturday, for what will be a much drier day.
Rainfall totals from the south to Mid-Atlantic will be a widespread 2-4 inches, with isolated spots up to 6 inches total. Flash flooding and landslides are possible in the mountains due to the heavy rain.
Snowfall totals will generally be 3-6 inches across interior Northeast and New England with up to a foot possible across northern New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Ice accumulations of 0.10-0.25 inches in this same region will cause slick roadways and a glaze on trees and power lines.