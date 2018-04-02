Spring snowstorm makes a mess for commuters in the Northeast

Still, Mother Nature didn't waste any time, dumping snow at a rate of 2 inches per hour early Monday morning at New York's LaGuardia airport. Flights were delayed at both LaGuardia and New York's John F. Kennedy airports, as well as at Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey, and a handful of flights were canceled.

"It is certainly a mess for Monday morning, especially in April." "It is certainly a mess for Monday morning, especially in April."

A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow was expected in New York City, while northwest New Jersey could get 4 to 6 inches, said "Today" Show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer.

"It is certainly a mess for Monday morning, especially in April," Dreyer said.

In Connecticut, more than 100 schools were delayed or closed due to slick roads, reported NBC affiliate WVIT in Hartford. In New Jersey, New Jersey state police tweeted that there were 53 motor vehicle crashes, including an overturned tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike in Springfield Township, on Monday morning.

In New York City's Central Park, 5.5 inches of snow were recorded as of 10 a.m., breaking a 15-year-old measurement from 2003, when 4 inches fell.

The snowfall total fell short of the all-time record for highest snowfall in April in Central Park from 1982, when more than 9 inches fell — but it was still enough to irk New Yorkers.

"I can't believe it's snowing in April," said Jazmin Perez, 22, of the Bronx, adding that she was an hour late to work because of the weather. "It’s supposed to be spring."

The storm even postponed the New York Yankees' home opener against Tampa Bay Rays until Tuesday afternoon. And it surprised tourists in the Big Apple.

"It's beautiful, but not in April," said Jennifer Sautter, 52, in midtown, who was visiting from Indiana with her husband and daughter. "Mother Nature is mean!"