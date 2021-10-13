A dazzling northern lights show lit the skies above northwestern states and Canadian provinces, according to social media accounts.

Social media reports verified by NBC News showed the lights visible in Minnesota, Alaska and Washington in the U.S. and Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia in Canada.

"Driving home watching the Northern Lights dance and change colour along the way #AuroraBorealis," wrote one Canadian Twitter user.

Driving home watching the Northern Lights dance and change colour along the way #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/FB08FyHFP6 — Natalie (@OpenandMarried) October 12, 2021

The aurora borealis show was caused by what the Space Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said was a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm.

A G2 storm caused by a solar flare, or coronal mass ejection, can cause problems on Earth: power systems at high latitudes experience fluctuations, voltage alarms and possibly transformer damage; and spacecraft may need to take corrective actions to their orbits.

Twitter user @LachDonna posted photos of green bands dazzling a nighttime field in Canada.

G2 storms cause aurora borealis shows as far south as New York and Washington state, according to NOAA.

Recent research into the aurora borealis suggests that the solar-charged light show may even produce faint clapping sounds, NBC News reported.