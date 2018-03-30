8 Palestinians killed by Israel fire on Gaza border; hundreds injured

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Large crowds of flag-waving Palestinian protesters marched toward the Gaza border fence with Israel on Friday, some of them throwing stones and drawing Israeli fire that officials said killed at least seven people.

Earlier on Friday, in a separate incident, a Palestinian farmer identified as Amr Samour, 27, was killed by an Israeli tank shell while he was working in his field before dawn in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

It was the deadliest day in Gaza in several months.

The health ministry said at least 1,000 Palestinians were hurt by live fire, rubber-coated steel pellets or tear gas fired by Israeli forces at several locations along the fence, but did not provide the breakdown.

The protests marked the launch of what Gaza's Hamas rulers envision as a six-week-long campaign of mass sit-ins along the border, meant to spotlight the demand of uprooted Palestinians and their descendants to return to what is now Israel. It's also seen as a new attempt by Hamas to break a decade-old Gaza border blockade.

A protester hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes along the Israeli border with Gaza. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / Reuters

On Friday, protests quickly spun out of control.

Israel's military said thousands of Palestinians rolled burning tires and threw stones at forces stationed on the border, and that troops opened fire at the "main instigators."

Palestinian witnesses said tens of thousands gathered in tent encampments set up at five sites at a distance of several hundred yards from the border, but that only some of them engaged in clashes.

Such mass gatherings near the border signal a new tactic by Hamas — and one that might prove more challenging to Israel's military than previous smaller protests.

Military officials have said they will respond harshly to any breaches of the border fence. At the same time, a rising number of casualties will probably stoke more border tensions, a scenario Israel hopes to avoid.

The sit-ins are seen as a new attempt by Hamas to break a crippling, decade-old Gaza border blockade by Israel and Egypt that has made it increasingly difficult for the Islamic militant group to govern.

Other tactics over the years, including Hamas' cross-border wars with Israel and attempts to reconcile with political rival Mahmoud Abbas, the West Bank-based Palestinian president, have failed to end Gaza's isolation.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum praised the turnout.