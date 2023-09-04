Biden says he’s disappointed that China's Xi won't attend G20 summit

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to “get to see him.”

“I am disappointed ... but I am going to get to see him,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, without elaborating.

Biden will visit India from Sept. 7-10 for a summit of the Group of 20 nations, followed by a trip to Vietnam as his administration seeks to strengthen U.S. relations in Asia.

Asked if he was looking forward to his trip, Biden said, “Yes, I am.”

“I want a little more ... coordination. I think they both (India and Vietnam) want much closer relations with the United States and that can be very helpful,” Biden said.

Beijing confirmed Monday that Premier Li Qiang will lead his country’s delegation at the summit in New Delhi, meaning Xi will not attend.

China hopes the summit can consolidate consensus, convey confidence and promote development, spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.

Instead of India, the two leaders may meet around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, conference in San Francisco in November, though no official sit-down has been nailed down yet, two administration officials told NBC News last week.