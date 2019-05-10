Breaking News Emails
LONDON — An American woman was among four hostages rescued in Burkina Faso overnight, according to France's presidential palace.
Two French commandos were killed during the operation to free two countrymen who were kidnapped last week in neighboring Benin.
The two missing French nationals and a South Korean were also rescued.
The statement named the French citizens as Patrick Picque and Laurent Lassimouillas, who vanished on May 1. It was unclear when or where the U.S. or South Korean national went missing.
In a tweet, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly named the two slain serviceman as marine commandos Cédric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello.
The statement said that French President Emmanuel Macron "bows with emotion and gravity before the sacrifice of these two servicemen, who gave their lives to save those of our citizens."
Sandrine Gelot, a mayor in the greater Paris region, said in a Facebook post last week that Lassimouillas was a piano teacher and orchestra conductor.
Picque was described by Le Figaro newspaper as a jewelry designer and independent retailer.
The French pair vanished during a safari in northern Benin near the border with Burkina Faso, according to Le Monde. The body of their guide was found in the park on Saturday, the newspaper reported.
The State Department advises Americans to "reconsider travel" to Burkina Faso due to the risk of "terrorism and kidnapping."
Its guidance warns that "terrorist groups continue plotting attacks and kidnappings in Burkina Faso and may conduct attacks anywhere with no warning."
U.S. officials were not immediately available for comment.
This is developing news story. Please check back for updates.