CALLAO, Peru — Squid, which can weigh over a 100 pounds and are a vital source of food and jobs, are pursued by fishermen up and down the South American coast as they migrate each year. And wherever they go, China’s “squid jiggers” can be found.

Fishing is a multibillion-dollar industry, and China’s fleets dominate the Pacific Ocean. Operating thousands of miles from home, they have helped make the country one of biggest exporters of seafood in the world, as well as the worst-scoring nation when it comes to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Since late last year however, Chinese vessels have been subject to inspections from the U.S. Coast Guard, which has been empowered by measures introduced by the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organization (SPRFMO), a 14-member, intergovernmental body that aims to ensure sustainable fishing in the South Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard recently completed the first high-seas boardings and inspections off the coast of Peru under a newly adopted multilateral agreement to monitor fishing and shipping operations in the South Pacific. U.S. Coast Guard District 11

Aimed at curbing overfishing in the high seas, the measures allow member states to monitor one another’s fishing and shipping operations.

In October, the Coast Guard completed its first high-seas boardings and inspections off the coast of Peru, which is a member of the SPRFMO, along with the U.S. and China.

Many of the fishing vessels they boarded were Chinese.

“There’s nothing wrong with fishing. It’s just you’ve got to do it in a way that’s responsible, that ensures that it will still be there for years to come,” Lt. Paul Ledbetter, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Alder, told NBC News on board the vessel near the Peruvian capital, Lima, after returning from a mission.

The Alder and its 50-person crew, most of whom have a background in counternarcotics, are based in San Francisco, where President Joe Biden met Chinese President Xi Jinping last month in an effort to repair relations between the two nations that became strained by the Chinese spy balloon that floated over the U.S., harrowing encounters in the air and sea lanes between China and Taiwan, and a variety of other issues.

The U.S. Coast Guard crew aboard the Cutter Alder during a mission off the Peruvian coast. Its commanding officer, Lt. Paul Ledbetter, is at center. Florence Goupil for NBC News

The boardings illustrate how the U.S. — where much of the fish China catches ends up — can influence Beijing’s behavior and manage competition where the two nation's interests align.

An ‘astronomical amount’ of fishing

An “armada” of Chinese vessels has helped turn the Pacific into “a massive fishing factory,” said Max Valentine, campaign director of Oceana, a Washington-based conservation group.

China has a government-subsidized distant-water fleet of more than 10,000 vessels, Oceana says, more than the next four largest fleets combined — Taiwan, South Korea, the United States and Spain. The seafood they catch is used to feed China’s 1.4 billion people and is also exported around the world.

From January 2021 to this June, about 75% of vessels fishing in Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands — almost 500 — were flagged to China, according to an Oceana report seen by NBC News before publication.