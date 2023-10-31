Xi Jinping says China’s women must start ‘new trend of family’

HONG KONG — Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a “new trend of family,” as the nation grapples with an aging population and record decline in the birth rate.

In comments published Monday by Xinhua, China’s state-run state news agency, Xi said the role of women had been part of a discussion with the new leadership team of the All China Women’s Federation, which operates under the ruling Communist Party.

Doing a good job in women’s work is not only related to women’s own development, he said, but also related to “family harmony, social harmony, national development and national progress.”

It is necessary to “actively cultivate a new culture of marriage and childbearing and strengthen guidance on young people’s view on marriage, childbirth and family,” he said.

Factors including high child care costs, career hindrance, gender discrimination and not wanting to get married have deterred many young Chinese women from having children.

The number of births is closely tied to marriage rates because official policies make it hard for single women to have children.

In January, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported the first population drop in six decades, and the country’s population is rapidly aging.

In the last two years, authorities across China have unveiled measures to lift the country’s birth rate, including financial incentives and expanding child care facilities.

State media has often linked population development to the strength and “rejuvenation” of the country.