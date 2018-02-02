Eldest son of Cuba’s Fidel Castro commits suicide

The eldest son of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro committed suicide Thursday while living on the island his father ruled as president for more than 40 years.

Two Cuban government sources confirmed to NBC News that Fidel Angel Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, died on Friday morning following months-long treatment "for a deep state of depression by a group of doctors."

Fidel 'Fidelito' Castro Diaz-Balart, son of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, attends the closing gala night for the week-long International Habano Cigar Festival on February 27, 2015 in Havana, Cuba. Joe Raedle / Getty Images file

According to Cuban state media, Diaz-Balart had been hospitalized for his depression to undergo treatment and was later released for outpatient care.

He had been serving as the scientific adviser to the State Council and vice president of the Cuban Academy of Sciences, according to the sources and the academy. State media said that he was dedicated to his work throughout his career and earned recognition for it.

Diaz-Balart, often called "Fidelito" or "Little Fidel" because of how much he looked like his father, had a degree physics in the former USSR, and he is known for studying how to develop nuclear energy on the island of Cuba, according to his official bio from the Academy of Sciences.

Cuban rebel leader Fidel Castro and his son, Fidel Jr., are shown in their apartment in the Hilton Hotel on February 6, 1959 in Havana, Cuba. AP file

The family has begun to make funeral arrangements, state media reported.

Diaz-Balart is the cousin of NBC News and Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart as well as current Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Florida, who is a staunch anti-Castro figure.

His uncle, Raul Castro, has led Cuba since 2008 when he took over the role of president of Cuba from Fidel Castro — who ruled his island home beginning in 1976, antagonized 11 U.S. presidents and died last year at the age of 90.